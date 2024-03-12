Amherstburg residents can expect to hear large blasts and feel some movement throughout the Town today.

Walker Aggregates will be conducting a blast at the Amherstburg Quarry, located at 667 Simcoe Street, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.



Residents in the area may hear loud noises, as well as may experience some rumbling.



Walker produces high quality stone products, asphalt and ready mix concrete for construction projects across Ontario. The blast will help them find limestone for projects.



The blast is expected to be of a significant magnitude and the first of its scale since 2017. While it may be loud, there is no concern to the community.



Linden Crain, Amherstburg councillor, says they want to inform residents what is happening.



"Just because it is loud, and so that residents are not caught off guard by any rumblings, or the windows might shake, or something like that, but there's really no risk to the community at all. It's a standard process that they go through in order to get more rock," says Crain.



He says Walker Aggregates conducts blasts and digs on a regular basis.



"It seems like it's going to be a bit bigger than usual, maybe they have to go a little bit deeper to access more limestone.," he says. "But no concerns, we just like to inform the community in case anyone was wondering what that loud noise was."



Crain says Walker Aggregates is a great supporter of the Town.

"We're definitely lucky to have them, and they provide a ton of material to the local construction industry, and have a number of granular products that they provide," says Crain. "So, they're definitely doing their due diligence and monitoring the area, and making sure that it's a safe blast."

Walker Aggregates also owns the McGregor Quarry located at 6781 North Side Road in Amherstburg, however the blast will only happen at the Amherstburg Quarry location.

