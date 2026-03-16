Walk Off The Earth (WOTE) and Andy Grammer will bring The Big Stupid Heart Tour to Caesars Windsor in August for an all-ages show.

WOTE is a JUNO Award-winning Multi-Platinum musical phenomenon, known for their YouTube covers which have earned them Streamy Awards, the highest accolade in the online space.

Their original songs, including "Rule The World," "Fire In My Soul," and "I'll Be There" have been certified Multi-Platinum.

Andy Grammer boasts over three billion global streams and counting and a social media footprint of over four million followers.

His music catalogue consists of mega hits including the Quadruple-Platinum single "Honey, I'm Good," and Platinum single "Keep Your Head Up."

Catch WOTE & Andy Grammer live from The Colosseum stage on Sunday Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m.