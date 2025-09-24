Voting is underway as part of the 28th annual Biz X magazine awards .

Voting opened on Sept. 17 and continues through to Wednesday Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.

Over the summer, readers of the magazine nominated businesses, organizations, events and professionals in Windsor- Essex and Pelee Island, who they believe are the best of the best across 24 categories.

The categories range from outstanding new business to retail shops, top restaurants, artist of the year, biz champ, social enterprises and more.

Magazine publisher, Deborah Jones, said thousands of votes have already been cast.

"We have over 200 [nominees] involved again, a big amount, so that lots to go through, and lots of great choices and it just goes to show you how wonderful a job the businesses and organizations in Windsor-Essex are doing," Jones said.

Jones said people are voting in their eight staple categories and some new ones for 2025.

"This year, some rather interesting ones, Mexican top restaurant, Leading Local E-Commerce Retailer, The Right Stuff, Made In Canada. A lot of different choices, and a lot of different industries recognized that might not be awarded in other programs," she said.

Jones said she wished she could give every nominee an award.

"We are very proud of all the nominees. I mean, really the cream of the crop are nominated. 200 out of 15,000 businesses in the area. That shows they're loved by the community and that's what's most important to us," said Jones.

Voting can be done here.

Voting results will be reviewed by a panel of Biz X judges who will meet later this fall to determine the final winners by secret ballot.

The winner's will be announced in the November/December awards edition of magazine in mid November.