Voter turnout almost doubles in Tecumseh municipal election

Official results have been released for the Tecumseh municipal election.
Voter turnout in the town ended up being 47.4 per cent, up from 28.72 per cent from the 2022 election. That is an increase of 18.68 per cent, almost double the number. Votes were cast online and by phone.
“Voter engagement was a key priority during the election period to ensure residents were registered to vote, aware of key dates, and informed of methods to vote,” said Robert Auger, municipal clerk.
“We are pleased with the increase in voter turnout and will certainly look to build on successes for future elections.”
Here are the certified election results:
Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Joe Bachetti
|7,017
|Gary McNamara*
|2,704
*Indicates incumbent
Deputy Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Tania Jobin
|5,773
|Larry Morand
|3,558
Ward 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Darrin Drouillard
|1,370
|Doug Hilton
|590
Ward 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|James Dorner*
|1,594
|Mike Lamoureux
|707
|Antoni Tambunan
|344
*Indicates incumbent
Ward 3
|Candidates
|Votes
|Leo Demarce
|438
|Chris Elliott
|1,213
|Alex Ilijoski
|380
Ward 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Cheryl Hardcastle
|781
|Brian Houston
|638
*Indicates incumbent
Ward 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Marisa Nabbout
|737
|Michael Strong
|478