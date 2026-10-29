News

Voter turnout almost doubles in Tecumseh municipal election

By
Kate Otterbein
tecumseh town hall The Town of Tecumseh town hall in Tecumseh, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

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Official results have been released for the Tecumseh municipal election.

Voter turnout in the town ended up being 47.4 per cent, up from 28.72 per cent from the 2022 election. That is an increase of 18.68 per cent, almost double the number. Votes were cast online and by phone.

“Voter engagement was a key priority during the election period to ensure residents were registered to vote, aware of key dates, and informed of methods to vote,” said Robert Auger, municipal clerk.

“We are pleased with the increase in voter turnout and will certainly look to build on successes for future elections.”

Here are the certified election results:

Mayor

CandidateVotes
Joe Bachetti7,017
Gary McNamara*2,704

*Indicates incumbent

Deputy Mayor

CandidateVotes
Tania Jobin5,773
Larry Morand3,558

Ward 1

CandidateVotes
Darrin Drouillard1,370
Doug Hilton590

Ward 2

CandidateVotes
James Dorner*1,594
Mike Lamoureux707
Antoni Tambunan344

*Indicates incumbent

Ward 3

CandidatesVotes
Leo Demarce438
Chris Elliott1,213
Alex Ilijoski380

Ward 4

CandidateVotes
Cheryl Hardcastle781
Brian Houston638

*Indicates incumbent

Ward 5

CandidateVotes
Marisa Nabbout737
Michael Strong478