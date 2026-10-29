Voter turnout almost doubles in Tecumseh municipal election

The Town of Tecumseh town hall in Tecumseh, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

Official results have been released for the Tecumseh municipal election.

Voter turnout in the town ended up being 47.4 per cent, up from 28.72 per cent from the 2022 election. That is an increase of 18.68 per cent, almost double the number. Votes were cast online and by phone.

“Voter engagement was a key priority during the election period to ensure residents were registered to vote, aware of key dates, and informed of methods to vote,” said Robert Auger, municipal clerk.

“We are pleased with the increase in voter turnout and will certainly look to build on successes for future elections.”

Here are the certified election results:

Mayor

Candidate Votes Joe Bachetti 7,017 Gary McNamara* 2,704

*Indicates incumbent

Deputy Mayor

Candidate Votes Tania Jobin 5,773 Larry Morand 3,558

Ward 1

Candidate Votes Darrin Drouillard 1,370 Doug Hilton 590

Ward 2

Candidate Votes James Dorner* 1,594 Mike Lamoureux 707 Antoni Tambunan 344

*Indicates incumbent

Ward 3

Candidates Votes Leo Demarce 438 Chris Elliott 1,213 Alex Ilijoski 380

Ward 4

Candidate Votes Cheryl Hardcastle 781 Brian Houston 638

*Indicates incumbent

Ward 5

Candidate Votes Marisa Nabbout 737 Michael Strong 478