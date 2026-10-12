Voter Information Letters mailed as LaSalle election approaches

Online voting for the upcoming municipal election in LaSalle begins on Friday, October 16.

Director of Council Services and Clerk Jennifer Astrologo says Voter Information Letters have been mailed out to residents.

She says residents might have received the package last Friday, but most likely this Tuesday or Wednesday.

“It will give the platform website address that they can just type in to the website bar, the URL bar,” she says. “It also contains their PIN, which is a 16-digit alphanumeric PIN code that will allow them access to the voting platform that will be combined with their birthday to access the system.”

am800-news-lasalle-town-hall-1.17564480 The Civic Centre in LaSalle, Ont. is seen Friday, July 30, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) ((Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor))

The package also contains information about the voting platform, and how to vote.

“Voting officially opens at 10 a.m. on the 16th and will run 24 hours a day; you can vote from anywhere, anytime provided you have an internet connection through to the 26th at 8 p.m.,” says Astrologo. “But yes, they do need to hold off. We do try to get them out a little bit early so people have time to look over the information, and then if they have any questions or concerns, they can reach out to us.”

Astrologo says voting packages are in the mail, and if your package does not arrive by October 16, let the town know.

“Sometimes the mail takes a little bit longer; sometimes it happens your mail doesn’t get delivered on occasion; sometimes it just doesn’t make it, so if that happens we can always reissue a Voter Information Letter to the resident,” she says.

AM800-NEWS-TOWN-OF-LASALLE-WELCOME-FACEBOOK-1.9509412 Town of LaSalle ((Photo courtesy of @TownofLaSalle via Facebook))

LaSalle’s election is an online-only election.

Eligible voters can vote by using a computer or wireless device.

The town is offering Voter Help Centres for residents needing assistance.

The main help centre is at the LaSalle Civic Centre from October 16 to October 26; hours vary.

There are also three pop-up help centres.

Two are taking place at the Vollmer Centre on October 17 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and October 24 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

There is also a pop-up help centre at the Event Centre on Front Road on Thursday, October 22, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Results are expected to be released around 9 p.m. on Monday, October 26.