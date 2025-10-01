A vote to end the government shutdown has failed.

Democrats in the Senate held firm Wednesday to the party's demands to fund health care subsidies that President Donald Trump and Republicans refuse to provide.

But the tally showed cracks in the Democrats' resolve, leaving next steps uncertain.

On day one of the shutdown, blame was being cast on all sides.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he's praying that Democrats come to their senses.

Vice President JD Vance says Republicans want to resolve the health care issues but won't negotiate until government reopens.

The shutdown began early Wednesday after Trump and Congress failed to strike an agreement.