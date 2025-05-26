It's that time of the year again.

The Town of LaSalle is looking for volunteers to help clean strawberries for the annual Strawberry Festival.

Manager of Culture and Recreation Scott Bisson says strawberries will be cleaned at the Event Centre on Front Road on Wednesday, June 4.

He says there's no need to register in advance.

"All you need to do is show up on June 4 at 6 p.m. at the Event Centre," he says. "We will gladly accept any volunteers that are willing to come and help us out and certainly we have a lot of high school students that always join us because it's a great way to get volunteer hours."

Bisson says the town will be getting roughly 300 flats and up to 175 will be cleaned on June 4.

"Throughout the weekend our great volunteer organization, the Life After Fifty club who works with us, all weekend long will take it from there," says Bisson.

He says the town usually gets between 150 and 175 volunteers.

"We have some parents and their children that come, we have some older adults who come and seniors so we welcome everyone to come and give us a hand and it's a great community event and helps us kick off the summer with Strawberry Fest," he says.

Strawberries will be cleaned from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival runs from Thursday, June 5 to Sunday, June 8.