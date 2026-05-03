The Windsor Parade Corporation is looking for volunteers for the annual Canada Day Parade.

The parade will take place on Wednesday, July 1, in the heart of downtown Windsor on Ouellette Avenue.

The theme for this year's parade is "Our Canadian Mosaic".

The parade will be full of exciting entertainment, including Giant Inflatables from Fabulous Inflatables.

The parade corporation is looking for volunteers to help make the event a success.

Maggie Durocher, Executive Director of the Windsor Parade Corporation, says they want different groups to take part in the parade.

"There's so many of those different groups along the way, and I've been talking to MCC [Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County] as well about getting some more involvement from them into the parade because of this, and because of this year's theme being the Canadian Mosaic, and it's part of what we celebrate is all of the different cultures and all of the different people that come together to make Canada as great as it is."

She says multiple volunteers are needed.

"Whether it's the bands, whether it's at the beginning of the parade, the end of the parade where it de-stages, along the parade route we want to make sure that our parade participants, as well as the general public that's there to view the parade, is staying safe."

Durocher says it's easy to sign up to take part.

"They can get in touch with us directly on our website, so windsorparade.org, there is a section and one of the tabs is the Canada Day Parade... all the application forms are there, another tab is volunteers."

Those who want to take part in the parade are encouraged to fill out an application form before the June 15, 2026 deadline.

More information can be found on the Windsor Parade Corporation's website.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides