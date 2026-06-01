Volunteers clean up five Windsor business areas through MCC initiative

Volunteers taking part in the Many Cultures, One Clean Windsor initiative. June 1, 2026 (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

Approximately 40 volunteers with the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County and its employment service, Talent Connect, were out on city streets Monday as part of the Many Cultures, One Clean Windsor initiative.

Talent Connect supports youth, newcomers, and job seekers through employment preparation, skills development, and workforce connections.

Brian Masse, an employment services specialist, says the effort also helps participants build skills while giving back, with crews spread across Sandwich, Downtown, Ford City, Erie Street, and Olde Riverside Business Improvement Associations.

“We have about 40 people that are out today and we have about five locations, so that’s a pretty good number,” Masse said.

“They’ve all gone through some training on how to be a volunteer and they’ve also done some training on how to be a good employee.”

Masse says the initiative is also about connecting workers with opportunities while promoting community pride, local engagement, and the cultural character of Windsor’s neighbourhoods.

“We have over 300 clients that are looking for work and they are eager, have good skill sets, some of them just don’t have experience, are still new to Canada others have been here for a while,” he said.

“It’s just about getting that right match and so our opportunity is to really showcase, like we’ve done in a couple other instances, what Talent Connect is about and how we’re basically an employment agency, but, we do so without charging.”

am800-news-MCC-cleanup2-june2026 Volunteers taking part in the Many Cultures, One Clean Windsor initiative. June 1, 2026 (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

Volunteer Yannick Aconnue said he was drawn to efforts that make a difference locally.

“I’m someone who loves community building, community development, and I just love activities that help promote the society and keep our communities clean,” Aconnue said.

“I believe that once we have a clean community, it’s more healthier.”

He also encouraged others to get involved.

“Volunteering is very important. Especially if you’re someone who has a community at heart. It’s very important for networking. You get to meet a lot of cool people,” Aconnue said.

“It’s also very good to be able to give back to the society in one way or the other.”

Masse said the cleanup initiative could expand to more locations across the city in the future.