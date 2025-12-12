Volunteer firefighters in the Town of Tecumseh have ratified a new collective agreement.

Tecumseh council ratified the agreement with the Tecumseh Firefighter's Association.

This agreement will be for the term of January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2029.

Within this agreement, the volunteer or part-time on call firefighters will receive a wage increase of 13 per cent over the four year term, as well as enhanced mental health benefits.

The Tecumseh Firefighter's Association represents 42 volunteer firefighters who provide emergency rescue services to approximately 24,000 residents in the Town of Tecumseh across a 95-square-kilometre area.

Services include firefighting, rescue, emergency medical intervention including defibrillation, vehicle extrication and shore-based water rescue.