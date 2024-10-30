NEW YORK - Anthony Volpe's third-inning grand slam overcame Freddie Freeman's record-setting home run, and the New York Yankees avoided a World Series sweep with an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers that forced a Game 5.

Freeman homered for his sixth straight Series game, hitting a two-run drive in the first inning for the second consecutive night.

Game 5 is Wednesday night, with the Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and the Dodgers' Jack Flaherty meeting in a rematch of Game 1.

New York is seeking to become the first team to overcome a 3-0 Series deficit.

Grand Slam courtesy of Anthony Volpe. pic.twitter.com/tHOmVu9DLJ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 30, 2024