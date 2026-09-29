Volkswagen recalls nearly 3M vehicles over possible steering problem

The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas sits on the showroom floor at the company's New York flagship store on April 11, 2017. (Julie Jacobson / AP Photo)

Thousands of Volkswagen vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a defective screw that could cause a steering problem.

Nearly 35,300 vehicles from the 2018 models of the Atlas and Tiguan are affected, Volkswagen Canada said in an email to CTVNews.ca on Monday.

“Volkswagen will notify all owners of affected vehicles once a repair is available to schedule an appointment with an authorized dealer who will, at no cost to owners, conduct any necessary repairs,” wrote company spokesperson Thomas Tetzlaff.

Volkswagen Canada said it’s not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the recall.

The Canadian recall is part of a wider one that the German carmaker announced last week over the defective screw, The Associated Press reported.

Volkswagen Group said it was taking a precautionary measure to recall 2.86 million Volkswagen and Audi vehicles. The larger recall affects more vehicles, including:

Tiguan, Touran, Golf, Golf Variant and Caddy models made between September 2013 and July 2024;

Audi Q3 models built between October 2017 and May 2024.

Germany’s federal KBA motor vehicle agency said there isn’t any known damage to property or injuries.

Volkswagen said that the screw could be affected by environmental conditions and road salt. The company also said it will provide a more corrosion-resistant screw to affected owners.

With files from CTV News’ Kendra Mangione and The Associated Press