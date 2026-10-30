VistaPrint employees involved in deadly Essex County crash

OPP on scene of a fatal crash on County Road 22 between Manning Road and West Pike Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Two VistaPrint employees are among three people killed in a head-on collision on County Road 22 earlier this week.

Cimpress, the parent company of VistaPrint, confirmed two people involved in the crash were colleagues, releasing a statement expressing condolences to their families and loved ones.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident involving two of our Cimpress / VistaPrint colleagues,” the company said in a statement to CTV News.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with their families and loved ones.”

The company says it is focused on supporting its employees and ensuring they have access to the necessary resources and care in the days ahead.

Out of respect for the privacy of those involved and their families, Cimpress says it will not be sharing further details at this time.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning on County Road 22.

Ontario Provincial Police say one vehicle was travelling on the wrong side of the road when it struck another vehicle, causing minor damage. No one was injured in that initial collision.

The vehicle then continued and collided head-on with a third vehicle.

Both drivers involved in the head-on collision died at the scene.

A passenger from each vehicle was rushed to Windsor Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of those passengers later died, while the other was airlifted to a hospital in London.

The crash remains under investigation.