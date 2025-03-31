Canada's southernmost tourism destination is gearing up to welcome back visitors this spring.

The mayor of the Township of Pelee is hoping you'll chose to stay local this tourism season and discover Pelee Island.

Cathy Miller recently took to social media to highlight her island community.

"There's a lot of conversation right now about Canadians choosing Canadian destinations, and Pelee Island is a great local one that is 90 minutes away by ferry," Miller said. "You're out in the middle of Lake Erie, we've got natural sand beaches, winding trails, biodiverse wetlands, and we'd love it if all of Windsor and Essex County made this year the year they discovered Pelee Island."

She says the island has many options for those who want to visit for just for the day or even overnight.

" Our website has helpful links to all the accommodations on the island, all the restaurants, all the shops, all the experiences," said Miller. "Pelee Island is a very rustic location, so it's definitely a place to slow down, get on island time, unplug."

Late April into early May is when the bird watchers flock to the island for spring migration.

Miller says they do get a lot of welcomed American visitors each year.

"Pelee Island is really half way between Ontario and Ohio in the middle of the lake, so there is a lot of American visitation, and we certainly hope it continues," she said. "We hope that Americans, and certainly Canadians choose us this year."

Ferry service to the island resumes Monday Mar. 31.