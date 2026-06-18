Violent robbery suspect wanted, one arrested

The Windsor Police Service is looking for a violent robbery suspect after a woman was injured. Another suspect has been arrested.

Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the area of Ouellette Avenue and Tuscarora Street with reports of a robbery.

Officers said a woman was riding her bike when she was confronted by two men she knows. One suspect allegedly knocked her off the bike, yelling “get her.”

The victim tried to run away, but the WPS said she was hit in the head with a metal water bottle. Cash and an MP3 player were stolen before the suspects ran.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were quickly able to identify the suspects and later arrested one man in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.

A 36-year-old man is charged with robbery with violence.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Patrick Gregory McFadden for robbery with violence, assault with a weapon, and disobeying a lawful order of court.

Anyone with information is urged to call the WPS Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.