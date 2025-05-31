A local high school is hosting an Electronics Drive this weekend.

Vincent Massey Secondary School is hosting the drive on Saturday, May 31 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Residents in the community who are looking to get rid of old devices such as computers, printers, old phones, among other devices, can bring them to the school to be properly recycled.

Massey Green - the school's environmental club - is leading the event.

Melanie Rousseau, a Physics Teacher at Vincent Massey, says a range of items can be donated.

"Anything that has those electronic components like computers, TV's, cellphones, also batteries, modems, routers, printers. So anything that you would use for your desktop let's say."

She says it's important to properly dispose of e-waste.

"If you throw a cellphone into the garbage, a computer into your garbage pail, all of these things contain chemicals that can then leach into the soil, into the water, and potentially contaiminate it. So we're talking heavy metals like kadmium, chromium, lead, and so on."

Rousseau says the items can be dropped off at the back of the school.

"We're going to have some students on Liberty Street and Norfolk to direct traffic. So if you pull up with your car, students are there to help you take out whether it's a TV, or an old computer, game consoles, whatever it is, we will be here."

Approximately 40 students will be helping throughout the Electronics Drive.

Vincent Masse is located at 1800 Liberty Street in south Windsor.