Second Chance Ministry is thanking students at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Secondary School.

On Thursday, students from the LaSalle high school filled a truck with boxes and bags of donated hygiene products as well as towels and sheets for the charitable organization.

Grade 12 student Olivia Douma says students in the religion program made the donation.

"It makes us feel really good that we were able to make a difference in other people's lives, especially in the almsgiving season," says Douma. "Christmas, obviously it feels good to donate, but holidays like Easter are kind of overlooked, I think, so being able to donate in a time like this feels real good."

She says it was nice to see students donate to the cause.

"I obviously did my donation, and I was like, 'Oh, I didn't know how many baby wipes they were going to get,' but then when I saw boxes and boxes of baby wipes, I was like, 'Wow, people really came together,'" she says.

Grade 12 student Sofia Borrowman believes it's important to give back to the community.

"We're very fortunate, and not everyone is as fortunate as we are to have all the basic items that we use every day, but not everyone can or uses every day," says Borrowman.

Second Chance Ministry is a nonprofit organization in Windsor-Essex.

It describes itself as an outreach ministry to those in our community who are in immediate need.

The organization is run by volunteers and provides support such as food vouchers, clothing, everyday essentials, and furniture to those in need.