Police are asking the public for any surveillance footage after two hit-and-run crashes involving stolen vehicles in Windsor.

Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, June 9, police say Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen from the 3400 block of Askin Avenue. Minutes later, the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run collision in the area of California Avenue and Grand Marais Road.

That same day, a Kia Sedona was reported stolen from the 3000 block of Randolph Avenue. The stolen minivan was later involved in a second hit-and-run in the 900 block of Monmouth Road.

Investigators believe the same suspect was involved in both vehicle thefts.

Residents and business owners in South Windsor north of Cabana Road and in the Walkerville area are urged to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for suspicious activity during the early morning hours of June 9.

Anyone with relevant video or information on these cases is urged to contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.