Two teens are facing charges after video of an assault of younger children was recorded and shared online.

On Friday, Windsor police launched an investigation after receiving a report that four children were assaulted while walking home from school the previous afternoon.

Investigators learned that older youths approached the children, allegedly brandished a knife and a BB gun, and threatened to harm them.

According to police, the youths pressed a knife to the children's chests and forced one boy to get on his knees and kiss one of their shoes.

The incident was recorded on a cellphone and shared on social media.

Investigators quickly identified two suspects and they were arrested later Friday afternoon.

A 14-year-old male has been charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, four counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 13-year-old male has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The two suspects cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation is open according to police.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.