Electronic Arts, the maker of video games like "Madden NFL," "Battlefield," and "The Sims," is being acquired by an investor group including Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in the largest private equity-funded buyout in history.

The investors, who also include a firm managed by Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, and the private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, valued the deal $55 billion.

EA stockholders will receive $210 per share.

The deal far exceeds the $32 billion price tag to take Texas utility TXU private in 2007, which had shattered records for leveraged buyouts.

EA rose 4.5% Monday after jumping 15% on Friday.