Two people have been arrested following a serious stabbing in east Windsor.

Police were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 6800-block of Charlie Brooks Court and say there was a verbal arguement between three people that escalated with a knife being pulled and a victim being stabbed in the chest, suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police say a female suspect then sprayed the victim in the eyes with bear mace and fled.

Three-hours later, officers found the 28-year old woman at a nearby home and the 34-year old male suspect was arrested in the same area Wednesday morning.

Charges include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and administering a noxious substance with intent to aggrieve.