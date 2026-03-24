Malique Calloo, 30, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Daniel Squalls, 24.

Squalls died from internal bleeding caused by at least six gun shot wounds on Nov. 28, 2022.

The coroner couldn't say precisely how many bullets went "thru and thru", noting Squalls also suffered several "graze gun shot wounds" to his hands.

One of the bullets was in Squalls head but the others were on his "trunk" primarily his chest, back, abdomen and pelvis.

The jury has learned Calloo was the shooter; but the defence has already told the jury they intend to argue he was provoked.

The shooting happened on the sidewalk out front of Squalls home, across the street from a daycare, around four o'clock in the afternoon.

The jury has seen surveillance video of the moments before the shooting, from multiple angles.

Calloo and Squalls disappear from the footage, but the jury could hear 15 gun shots.

Investigators found 15 spent shell casings at the scene, but the murder weapon still has not been recovered.

"Malique was like super jealous"

The crown called Demetrias Kah - who was close friends with Squalls and acquaintance to Calloo - to the stand Tuesday.

Kah testified about two previous physical fights between Squalls and Calloo, back in 2017 and 2019.

He told the jury both were over a woman Squalls was dating. The woman is also Calloo's ex-girlfriend.

"Malique was like super jealous," Kah testified. "They came to blows."

Kah denied on cross-examination the second fight was over an insult Squalls allegedly made about Calloo's child.

And, he had no explanation for why he waited until January of this year, after Calloo's preliminary hearing, to tell police about the fights.

Crown case concluding

Justice Maria Carroccia told the jury Tuesday the trial is "ahead of the four-week schedule".

The judge says the crown case is almost concluded, and the jury will likely "hear from the defence" on Wednesday.

Lawyer Adam Weisberg told the jury on March 18th, Calloo "is eventually going to testify" but he didn't provide the jury with an update Tuesday.