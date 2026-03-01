Windsor police have laid 19 charges against a man following an incident involving a knive.

Last Friday night, officers were called to near the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Giles Boulevard.

An investigation determined that a person was approaching their vehicle in a nearby parking lot, when they were allegedly confronted by a masked man carrying a hunting knife.

The suspect reportedly yelled at the individual and pointed the knife in their direction.

Police said the person entered their vehicle and fled the scene as the suspect chased them on foot.

A suspect matching the description was quickly located on Dufferin Place, where he was arrested without incident.

A hunting knife was also recovered.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with: