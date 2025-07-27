Passenger trains are moving in southwestern Ontario again after a derailment near Brantford, Ont. caused delays and cancellations for about a day .

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for VIA Rail confirmed service has been restored, but some delays are still expected.

“We can confirm that line clearance was received, and trains are once again on the move following yesterday’s freight derailment near Brantford. However, several VIA Rail trains are still experiencing delays due to rail traffic in the area as service gradually resumes,” the statement reads.

Earlier in the day, Tom Bateman, a spokesperson for CN Rail, the owner and operator of the rail infrastructure, confirmed crews restored train service at the site of the derailment on Saturday morning.

However, he says workers will remain in the area for several days, and delays in train traffic may be necessary to allow crews to continue working safely in the area.

Bateman said there were no injuries, leaks, or fires reported, and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said Friday it was sending a team of investigators to Paris, Ont., to gather evidence and determine what happened.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian, with files from the Canadian Press