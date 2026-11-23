Seven charges have now been dismissed against a LaSalle man in the Via Italia shooting.

Shane Miles successfully argued evidence collected against his client, Heydar Alanuz, now 26 years old, was improperly collected and could not be used against him at his trial in Windsor’s Superior Court.

“There was no suggestion of any type of nefarious activity by the police, simply an oversight,” Miles told CTV News Monday.

Miles argued the digital video recorder – used to record home surveillance footage – seized from Alanuz’s home was not included in the court-obtained search warrant.

According to Miles, one investigator directed the officer executing the search warrant to look for the DVR.

“If an officer ends up seizing something outside of that warrant, it has to meet the criteria and it has to be that officer’s independent belief, and it’s something he comes across or she comes across while conducting that search,” Miles explained.

Miles says the DVR was not included in the warrant authorizing the search of Alanuz’s home.

Justice Maria Carroccia agreed with Miles’ argument Monday and deemed the evidence found on the DVR was inadmissible in the case against Alanuz.

As a result, Miles says the Crown Attorney chose to not proceed with the trial, and all seven charges were withdrawn against his client.

“Mr. Alanuz has maintained his innocence from the beginning and served a significant amount of pre-sentence custody awaiting his trial,” Miles concluded.

“It would have been a trial either way and Mr. Alanuz firmly believes he would have been found not guilty.”

On May 19, 2024, someone fired multiple rounds from a firearm into a vehicle on Erie Street. No one was hurt and no one else was charged in the investigation.

Alanuz remains behind bars, pending the outcome of two allegations of breaches of bail conditions, according to Miles.