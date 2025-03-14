Despite a rainy weekend in the forecast, a local cab company is expecting a busy three days as the community celebrates St. Patrick's Day.

While the holiday falls on Monday this year, many local bars and restaurants are celebrating.

Vets Cab says they're anticipating a busy weekend, and will have between 180 and 200 cabs readily available to those who need a ride to and from their destinations.

Those looking to order a cab can call the dispatch line at 519-256-2621, or they can book it online.

Mohammad Kashash, General Manager of Vets Cab, says it'll be a busy weekend.

"We are asking all of the customers to be calm, to be patient, and to understand that the drivers outside they are doing their best to serve them, to bring them to their destination."

He says they're asking residents to be patient.

"We love busy days, and we love to have more and more people calling us. And we are doing our best to serve them in the way they are demanding."

He adds that it's important to support local in all aspects.

"They should decide to go towards the Canadian companies after what's going on regarding the tariffs, and that relationship we're having with the states. For sure supporting Canadian companies is the best thing for us as Canadians."

Kashash adds that an additional dispatcher will be added to ensure community members aren't waiting when they call for a cab.

St. Patrick's Day - celebrated annually on March 17 - is packed with parades, good luck charms, and all things green.

The event started as a religious holiday, however, over time it has become a celebration of Irish culture.