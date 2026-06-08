Vets Cab introduces new backup dispatch network

Vets Cab is introducing a new backup dispatch network with the goal of preventing service disruptions and improving reliability for both drivers and passengers across Windsor-Essex.

The taxi company has launched a secondary dispatch line which connects directly to its 24-hour dispatch office and will serve as a backup if the primary network experiences interruptions.

Emile Nabbout, President of Unifor Local 195, says improving the dispatch reliability has been a priority since contract talks began with the company last year.

He says there have been times where the network experienced disruptions and passengers could not call for a ride, meaning drivers were being impacted by not having work.

The existing dispatch number (519)-255-9444 will remain active, while the new line (548)-966-2621 will automatically take over if the primary network fails.

Nabbout says this is important for the drivers and passengers.

“One, to ensure that the passenger and customer have much better access and quicker access. And two, it’s for our drivers. That way they don’t have an interruption to their daily work because they do pay for the lease and they do pay for all the expenses. And if the system goes down, the community will not be receiving the proper service.”

He says this has been an ongoing issue that needed to be resolved.

“We were pleased, especially in the last month, the existing network they have has been having frequent interruptions impacting our driver earning and impacting the customer that they need the services so we were pleased that the company have made some capital expenses.”

Nabbout says the customers shouldn’t have to wait.

“Sometimes they get frustrated if they’re trying to inquire a service and the service is not there, they get frustrated. So we need to make sure as quick as possible when you’re looking for a ride and calling for a taxi that you’ll be able to access it in the quickest way possible.”

The new backup dispatch network is now in service.

Nabbout says they’re looking forward to receiving community feedback and will review the service over the next few weeks.

Unifor Local 195 represents around 300 drivers.