Drivers with Vets Cab are ready for St. Patrick's Day revellers.

Emile Nabbout, president of Unifor Local 195 represents drivers around 300 drivers who will be on the roads Tuesday.

"We're going to increase manpower to service this type of event, but, at the end of the day, we want people to be able to get home safe and to be patient," Nabbout said.

He said drivers are prepared for the expected increase in riders.

"We want this event to be enjoyable to the community and they can rely on our service that we are going to provide for them," said Nabbout.

He added that operations will be ramped like they are for New Year's Eve and Halloween.

"We need to ensure that our community utilize our drivers to get home safe," Nabbout said.