Veterinary tranquilizer found in Windsor-Essex illegal drug supply tied to province-wide trend

We’re learning more about a veterinary tranquilizer that’s increasingly being found in Windsor-Essex’s illegal drug supply.

The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families recently warned that medetomidine is showing up in fentanyl sold on local streets.

Officials say the drug is intended for large animals, has never been approved for human use, and can leave people heavily sedated for long periods.

They also warn it doesn’t respond to naloxone because it’s not an opioid.

Former OPP commissioner and CTV public safety analyst Chris Lewis says the drug can have serious effects on the body.

“It’s really meant for animals, first of all, and ultimately it slows your heart rate, lowers your blood pressure. It’s a tranquilizer,” Lewis told AM800’s The Shift with guest host Kyle Horner.

“It causes unconsciousness, sedation. So being mixed with fentanyl, which is also deadly at times, it’s a very dangerous, dangerous drug.”

Lewis says health officials are finding the tranquilizer in a growing number of fentanyl seizures across Ontario.

He points to Health Canada data showing medetomidine was detected in 70 per cent of fentanyl seizures analyzed in the province between January and March.

Lewis says organized crime groups are bringing the drug into the illicit market, often mixing it with fentanyl to increase volume and profits.

“Absolutely organized crime. It’s like any drug. Now, because it’s not illegal to possess, but not legal for sales to humans, it can be obtained through veterinarians, whether it’s stolen or somehow or another purchased through some illegal conduit from the veterinary world,” he said.

He says another veterinary drug called xylazine is also being found in the illicit supply.

“It’s exactly the same as the very drug that’s being cut in with fentanyl and people are dying from it,” Lewis said.

“So between these two chemicals alone, a number of deaths are occurring in Ontario and obviously in the Windsor area.”

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding the community of overdose prevention and response measures, warning that medetomidine in the illicit drug supply can cause prolonged sedation and may leave people unresponsive even after naloxone is administered.

The health unit is urging people not to use alone and to call 911 immediately if medetomidine exposure is suspected.

Mental health and substance use support is available online.