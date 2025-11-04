A crosswalk honouring veterans in Amherstburg has been damaged.

President of the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Malden Branch 157 Shawn Wilkie believes it happened over the past couple of days.

He discovered the damage, black tire skid marks on the crosswalk, while he was out walking in downtown Amherstburg on Monday morning.

Wilkie says it looks deliberate.

"It's heart wrenching to many people, but the Town of Amherstburg this morning, very supportive as they usually are, are working on getting the sidewalk repaired or painted before Remembrance Day," he says.

Wilkie says the town is a very well-supported legion town and he hopes those who did this don't do it again.

"Hopefully you can understand why the sidewalk was laid, and hopefully you can understand how this is disrespectful to those brave men and women who sacrificed their lives," he says.

In November 2024, Amherstburg council voted unanimously to install a commemorative decorative crosswalk at the corner of Murray Street and Dalhousie Street-parallel across Murray.

At the time, the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Malden Branch 157 was just the third branch in Ontario to have a crosswalk for veterans.

