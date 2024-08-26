One person has been arrested and is facing charges after a verbal altercation resulted in a fire at the back of a home in Windsor.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of Janette Avenue.

Police arrived on scene and found a man suffering from severe burns sitting in the grass.

Investigators learned that a verbal altercation had occurred between the man and the occupants of a home in the 400 block of Caron Avenue.

Police alledge after the argument became physical, the man poured gasoline on the backyard deck and intentionally set fire to the soaked wood.

He then jumped off the deck and fled on foot, travelling a short distance before officers located him on Janette Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later arrested.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with arson with disregard for human life and arson causing damage to property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.