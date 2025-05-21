The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is looking for vendors for its Canada Day Arts Fair on Tuesday, July 1.

DWBIA executive director Debi Croucher says they're looking to attract between 40 to 60 vendors.

She says arts and craft vendors are needed along with food and beverage vendors and entertainment vendors.

"We've had in the past a terrific line up of local vendors, artists, crafters, artisans and we're looking to replicate that again this year," she says. "Increase the number of artists to around 40 to 60, lots of live entertainment, activities for the kids and for the families."

Croucher says the fair is in conjunction with the Canada Day Parade.

"It's right in line with the heart of the parade," says Croucher. "So it's a perfect opportunity to support local and shop local but then catch the parade as well," says Croucher.

She says it's also a chance to support local.

"We're looking for face painters, we're look crafters to host craft stations for the kids," she says. "We're looking for local and live musicians. So lots going on, lots of engaging activities."

Croucher says space is limited.

She says last year, the BIA had a waiting list.

The Canada Day Arts Fair runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on University Avenue West between Pelissier Street and Freedom Way.

Interested vendors can sign up online.