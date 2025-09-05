A shocking case of intimate partner violence in Chatham.

Police were called to King Street East around 6 p.m. Thursday night for a crash near William Street South.

Witnesses told officers a male driver deliberately collided with another vehicle several times.

Investigators learned the individuals involved had recently broken up and fortunately no one was hurt.

A 34-year old Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, mischief, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released with conditions and will appear in court on October 14, 2025.