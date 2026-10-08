Vehicle theft suspect at large in Leamington

An OPP cruiser seen in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 23, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

A vehicle theft suspect is at large in Leamington.

Essex County OPP were called to the incident just after 11 a.m. Thursday after a report of a stolen vehicle from Mersea Road 12.

Just before 2 p.m., the vehicle was found on Mersea Road 1 with two men inside, but drove off when police were seen. The vehicle was found again empty around County Road 33 and Antonio Court.

Officers alerted the public of an increased police presence, but says that has since ended.

One suspect was arrested in connection. Another man is still at large.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who saw the incident or who has dash cam or surveillance footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.