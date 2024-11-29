One woman is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle flipped onto its roof during a crash in West Windsor.

On Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m., Windsor police officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Prince Road and Barrymore Lane.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a sedan overturned on its roof.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined the sedan collided with a parked vehicle, causing the vehicle to flip.

Police say the driver was administered a test using an approved screening device, which she failed. She later refused any other tests.

A 55-year-old woman has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusal to provide a breath sample.

Police say no one was physically injured in this incident.