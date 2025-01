No injuries are reported after a vehicle hit a house in Leamington.

Provincial Police were called to Sutton Drive around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and say a vehicle struck a parked car then a house and the driver tried to flee the scene.

The 22-year old from Kingsville arrested and charged with operation while impaired and having a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The suspect was released from custody and will appear in court later this month.