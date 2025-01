One person has been sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

Tecumseh fire crews were called to the area of Walker Road and Highway 3 just before 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Deputy fire chief Kevin Kavanagh says when crews arrived, a pick-up truck was fully engulfed in flames.

He says a traffic pole in the area was hit.

Tecumseh fire is asking drivers to avoid the area.