A vehicle has been pulled from the water at Lakeview Marina in Windsor.

Harbour Master Peter Berry says he was notified by Windsor police Monday night about a vehicle entering the water just after 9:30 p.m.

Berry says the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

"What we ended up with by the end of the evening was we had a car fully submerged in the water," says Berry. Bad parking job is the best way to describe it. It flew out about 20 feet and ended up coming to rest just behind some boats in the marina."

He says the driver was not injured.

"Thankfully the gentleman was able to get out of his car, swim to safety," he says. "He's ok, cold, wet of course and then it was, once he was out it's then working with the towing company to get the car removed."

Berry says a tow truck with a large boom attended the scene to get the vehicle out of the water.

"A vehicle is very heavy once it's full of water," says Berry. "So the diver went in connected to the under carriage of the vehicle and they lifted it out. He made it look very easy but it's a very complicated process removing a vehicle out of the water."

He says there was no pollution to the river.