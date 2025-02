A Mississauga driver is facing stunt driving charges after OPP said they were caught going 65 km/h over the speed limit.

On Friday, Essex OPP received reports of a vehicle going excessively fast on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

Just before 2 p.m., the vehicle was clocked going 175 km/h in the posted 110 km/h zone.

Police said they have charged a 24-year-old driver with a stunt driving charge. Their driver’s license has been suspended for 30 days and their vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.