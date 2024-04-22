VANCOUVER - Dakota Joshua scored twice and contributed an assist as the Vancouver Canucks stormed back for a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday.



Down 2-1 heading into the third period, the Canucks rallied with a pair of goals 12 seconds apart midway through the third period.



Elias Lindholm and Quinn Hughes also found the back of the net for Vancouver, while Thatcher Demko stopped 20-of-22 shots.



The Predators got goals from Jason Zucker and Ryan O'Reilly, and 17 saves from Juuse Saros.



Vancouver finished the regular season as Pacific Division champions while Nashville earned the first wild-card berth in the Western Conference.



Sunday marked the first time Vancouver has hosted a playoff game since 2015 and an enthusiastic crowd showed its appreciation for the return of post-season hockey by frequently waving white towels, cheering and jeering.

