Valente Development Corporation is reaching out to the community for donations for its third annual food and toy drive.

Over $80,000 has been raised since the initiative began two years ago.

Darcie Valente says the company is collecting non-perishable food items and toys for families in need.

She says donations are accepted at their developments in LaSalle, Kingsville, and Lakeshore.

"What's really neat about our concept is that all of the food and the toys that are collected within that community, stays in that community."

She says Valente Development will match monetary donations dollar for dollar up to $20,000.

"What we do is we work with Foodland, Devonshire Mall and Food Basics, and we purchase gift cards for like teenagers. For example with toy drives, you get toys for the little ones, but the teenagers kinda get left out."

Valente says gift cards are also distributed to local food banks, and the food banks then hand them off to families in need.

"What they can do is their own grocery shopping and pick their own Christmas meal over the holidays, and it's really appreciated by the families in our community that they can be independent and provide a holiday meal for their family."

Donations are being accepted until Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can reach out to darcie@valenterealestate.com.