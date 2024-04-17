The former General Amherst High School property in Amherstburg has been sold.

The Valente Development Corportation has confirmed the purchase of the property.

Darcie Valente with the Valente Development Corporation joined AM800's The Morning Drive to read a statement from Peter Valente, President of the Valente Corporation.

"The school and the property are being considered for a variety of different uses. Once a clear direction has been established, we will provide more information at that time,' she says.

The Greater Essex County District School Board put the former high school at 130 Sandwich St. W., and the parking lot on Fort Street, on the market in late December 2023.

Valente says they're excited.

"Peter's family has deep roots in Amherstburg, he's really excited, the town means a lot to him. Rest assured, he's going to do everything he can to do the best for the town," she says.

Financial details around the sale of the property have not been released.