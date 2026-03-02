A vacant lot at the corner of Mercer Street and Hannah Street could be developed into a new five-storey, 60-unit apartment building and a two-storey group home.

A rezoning request will be considered at Windsor's Development & Heritage Standing Committee on Monday afternoon.

Ward 4 councillor and committee member, Mark McKenzie, said the land previously served as a parking lots for students of Catholic Central High School.

"Once the school relocated over to McDougall it's kind of become an overgrown parking lot," he said.

"Lots of recurring encampments, a lot of dumping issues. I know bylaw is out there pretty often, so this two-storey group home, and five-storey 60-unit residential building going to be filling this space. Honestly, I'm in favour of it. It looks good and it's a much needed development for that site."

McKenzie said this is the kind of area where the city wants infill housing to happen.

"We've been talking about for years at the council table saying we need more supportive housing, we need more of that transitional housing, so again, it's going to address that, but it's also going to address the fact that we're filling these empty spaces in the city," he said.

He added that the project would make use of existing services.

"It's also an area where we don't have worry about sewers, water and roads. I mean, transit is already there, all of that stuff is already there," said McKenzie.

The Development & Heritage Standing Committee meets Monday at 4:30 p.m.