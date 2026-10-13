UWindsor’s Fall Convocation set for Thursday

More than 1,000 University of Windsor graduates will be celebrated during Fall Convocation on Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Toldo Lancer Centre.

It’s convocation week at the University of Windsor.

UWindsor is hosting its Fall Convocation ceremony on Thursday, October 15 at the Toldo Lancer Centre.

The university says there will be more than 1,000 graduates from undergraduate and graduate programs.

The first session begins at 9:30 a.m. and will recognize students from the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Odette School of Business, Faculty of Human Kinetics, Faculty of Nursing, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Education and Faculty of Law.

The second session is at 2:30 p.m. and is for all undergraduate and graduate programs in the Faculty of Engineering.

Chancellor Dwight Duncan and President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. J.J. McMurtry will preside over the ceremony.