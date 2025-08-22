The University of Windsor is building new student housing which will be the first of its kind in Canada.

The federal government has announced $2-million for the post-secondary school to showcase new 3D printing technology through the construction of a net-zero student residence building which will be located at 1025 California Avenue.

The project has a research component, such as hands-on training for 60 participants - including students, construction professionals, engineers and government officials, a virtual conference, and a dedicated website to promote 3D printing and automation in homebuilding.

Vice-President Finance and Operations Gillian Heisz says the building will be Canada's first on-site 3D printed, multi-story student residence. "This project is a showcase of the talent and technology available here in Windsor-Essex and of what we can achieve when government, academia and industry come together with purpose", she said.

Heisz adds the build will take less than a year to complete will open in the summer of 2026 with 7 residential units geared towards students.

Friday's announcement also includes $2.5 million for Tecumseh-based BK Cornerstone Design Build Ltd. to upgrade its facility with state-of-the-art machinery to develop a first-of-its-kind automated wall panel manufacturing line. When used in construction, these panels will reduce energy consumption, lower construction costs and decrease build times.

The project is expected to support the growing need for more sustainable and timely housing materials.