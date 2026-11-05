UWindsor students taking part in walkout over changes to OSAP

Students at the University of Windsor are taking their concerns over changes to OSAP directly to the streets in a walkout protest.

On Thursday, the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance (UWSA) will be conducting the walkout in collaboration with student unions all over Ontario.

The Ontario government made changes to the OSAP framework earlier this year - limiting students to 25 per cent of their funding in grants, with the remaining 75 per cent coming in loans. The previous system offered up to 85 per cent in grants.

The province is also allowing colleges and universities to increase tuition by up to two per cent annually for the next three years.

The Day of Action is an initiative that was launched by the Canadian Federation of Students to combat all the changes that have happened in line with the OSAP funding.

Victorieuse Sambao, President of the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance, says they’re expecting a big turnout and even got academic amnesty for students.

“So long as the students who may have in-class participation during this time or have an assignment during this time, so long as they tell their professors 48 hours in advance and request this academic amnesty, they will not be academically penalized for wanting to fight for their rights.”

She says there’s a lot of frustration and worry from students.

“It’s truly a fight to whether or not we want to continue our education. It’s truly a fight to see whether getting an education, getting a degree, either post-secondary or post-graduate, is worth it because of the reverse of the funding, because we aren’t getting enough grant funding that has already been promised to us year after year after year.”

Sambao says they will continue to voice their concerns until the province hears them.

“The response that we truly want the Ontario government to see, not only from the UWC, but other student unions across Ontario, is to truly remember that all of our students are going to be the leaders of tomorrow, going to be the working professionals of tomorrow, and that there is a right to invest in our education.”

Sign making for the walkout will start at 10 a.m., with the walkout taking place at 11:30 a.m.

Students will have a distinct route around campus. About halfway through the route, they will be stopping at the front entrance of Assumption Hall.