A group of University of Windsor students ‘popped’ into action and collected a total of $18,500 in a popcorn fundraiser, in partnership with the Richmond Popcorn Company.

Armaan Saini and his friends organized the fundraiser at 10 daycares in Windsor-Essex to support the W.E. Care for Kids Foundation.

Saini says he's proud of his team.

"It's great that we were able to help out a good cause and keep the infrastructure here on par in Windsor-Essex with other institutions, and support the kids in our community," he said.

Saini, a four-year bio medical student at the university hopes to go to medical school next year.

He says he wanted to raise money for the organization having experienced the medical system first hand as a sick kid.

"I had to go back and forth to London because Windsor-Essex didn't have the infrastructure to support me," Saini said. "I found that common with a lot of other families here in Windsor-Essex as well, and so that's what kind of got me introduced to W.E. Care for Kids, they provide a lot of direct action towards helping with alleviating those disparities ."

Saini says he plans to continuing expanding their fundraising efforts.

"Collaborating with more businesses, and finding new ways to support paediatric care in our community," he said. "My plan is to do more large scale events, equipment donations, and a lot of more hospital based programs to make a bigger and lasting impact."

This is the second time Saini, 22, has organized the fundraiser.

Last year, Saini says he raised $25,000.

W.E. Care for Kids, which launched in 1997, is a foundation that raises money for paediatric medical equipment and offers supports to the youngest patients.