A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a voyeurism investigation at the University of Windsor.

In early October, members of the University of Windsor Special Constable Service began investigating a student who was allegedly recording videos of female students and posting them on social media.

Through investigation and collaboration with Windsor Police, it was determined that the suspect had recorded multiple videos of female students' feet in various areas on campus and later uploaded them to a social media platform.

Police state that to date, two victims have been identified however investigators believe there may be additional victims and anticipate that further charges may be laid as the investigation continues.

The 19-year-old, who is a current student at the University of Windsor, has been charged with two counts of voyeurism, two counts of secretly recording a person for a sexual purpose, and two counts of criminal harassment.

Anyone with information, or who believes they may have been a victim, is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.