UWindsor, St. Clair College and Lambton College getting $44 million for additional seats

The University of Windsor, St. Clair College and Lambton College are getting $44 million from the provincial government to fund 2,077 additional seats and connect more students to good-paying, in-demand careers.

This allocation is part of a broader $1.7 billion investment to support a total of 70,000 new seats.

The high-demand areas that are receiving additional seats at the University of Windsor, Lambton College and St. Clair College include programs in STEM, health, education, and trades, with seats available for student enrollment as early as the fall 2026 academic year.

The 1,672 newly funded seats at the University of Windsor include:

654 seats for STEM programs

549 seats for health programs

469 seats for education programs

The 297 newly funded seats at Lambton College include:

160 seats for health programs

90 seats for STEM programs

47 seats for trades programs

The 108 newly funded seats at St. Clair College are all for health programs.

“We are grateful to the Ontario government and Minister Quinn for this investment in the University of Windsor,” said Dr. JJ McMurtry, president and Vice-Chancellor, University of Windsor. “As Windsor-Essex works through real economic and challenging changes, this support will help us strengthen and expand the programs that prepare students for the careers and opportunities our region will need.”

“Lambton College’s close connection to industry has always been one of our greatest strengths,” said Rob Kardas, president & CEO, Lambton College. “This investment supports the continued growth of programs that are directly connected to workforce demand and strong career outcomes for students. We appreciate the provincial government’s confidence in our ability to work alongside employers to help build the talent pipeline Ontario needs.”

“St. Clair College welcomes the Province of Ontario’s continued investment in postsecondary education and workforce development,” said Michael Silvaggi, president, St. Clair College.“This commitment recognizes the vital role colleges play in preparing students for rewarding careers in the industries that are driving economic growth across our communities. At St. Clair College, we work closely with employers, industry partners and community leaders to ensure our programs align with current and emerging labour market needs.”

This investment is part of the government’s $6.4 billion investment in the postsecondary sector, which includes $1.7 billion to fund a total of more than 70,000 additional postsecondary seats in high-demand sectors at publicly assisted colleges and universities.

This seat expansion is the largest postsecondary seat expansion in more than a decade and is aimed at helping the province stand up to tariffs and economic uncertainty by building a highly skilled workforce to support the most competitive economy in the G7.

The allocation of the first 30,000 seats was announced in May 2026, at which time a call for proposals was launched for the remaining 40,000 new seats. Colleges and universities worked with their local communities and industries to identify programs that will prepare students for in-demand jobs and meet regional labour market needs. Ontario evaluated proposals based on institutional capacity, local industry needs and student demand to ensure the greatest impact on workforce development and economic growth.