The union’s representing special constables and engineering staff at the University of Windsor have agreed to extend contract talks in an effort to avoid an immediate strike.

Hours before their collective agreements end , Unifor Local 444, representing 26 special constables at UWindsor, and Unifor Local 2458, representing 16 staff at the Energy Conversion Centre, announced the extension.

“We have agreed for an extension to the collective agreement. Out of that extension, we're going to have a commitment from the university to meet with the new president,” said James Stewart, the president of 444.

The unions are expected to meet on Friday with Dr. J.J. (John-Justin) McMurtry, who was appointed as the university’s new president in June.

Stewart said they won’t set a new strike deadline until after the talks.

“[The university] pointed out to us that the only one that may change the direction of the board is a new president and we recognize that,” Stewart told CTV News.

The two sides remain “miles apart” on wages and contract language, Stewart said.

In a brief statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the university confirmed the extension.

“At this time, the University of Windsor and Unifor 444, as well as Unifor 2458, have agreed to extend negotiations beyond the expiry of their respective contracts,” the statement reads.

The extension comes hours after students finished settling into residences ahead of the new school year. Classes for the fall semester are set to begin on Sept. 4.

During the return to campus, Stewart noted there can often be a higher rate of mental health issues for new students, as well as more festivities to kick off the year.

“So, we thought it was more important, rather than walk out tonight at midnight, to stay, make sure the students are safe, make sure the facilities are safe,” Stewart added.

Mike Kisch, secretary-treasurer of Local 2458, said employees feel a “responsibility” to be there for students.

“Whether it's the safety and security of the campus through the special constables or it's very simple things like hot water, which is given to them through the engineers,” Kisch said.

After months of stagnant talks, Kisch is hopeful Friday’s meeting can yield a better return for his members.

“It’s always our position to get a negotiated deal, a fair deal, a proper deal, but we do have at our disposal a deadline,” he said.

Members previously voted in favour of strike action if needed.

